Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Emotional Episode in the offing!

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Bigg Boss TV show is a mix of emotions. From time to time, the TV show creates an adrenaline rush and can also leave us with tears in eyes. Now, an emotional episode is reportedly in the offing. Going by the latest promo, the housemates gathered to share some memories of their personal lives.

We can see Sunny, Siri, Jessie and many others sharing their personal life stories with the inmates. A few have become emotional while a few have successfully shared their stories. All in all, it is going to be a different episode with an interesting touch.

In the same episode, the captaincy task will take place. Sunny has become the house captain while Kajal has become the ration manager in the house.

The episode will be telecasted on Friday and keep watching the space for more details on the TV show.