Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Episode 49 Highlights

The episode started with Nagarjuna's entry with 'Choope Bangaram Aayene' song. Sunny is seen thanking the housemates for supporting him and welcoming him as the captain. He also thanked Swetha and made Kajal as a ration manager. Bigg Boss gives Telugu Matrimony task. Sreeram claims that he wants a bubbly and girl. Sunny says that he wants a loyal, honest and caring person and added that he wants a girl like Pinky. Maanas says that he wants a girl who takes the initiative. Shannu says that he wants a girl who has eyes only on him.



Siri says that she doesn't like arrogant guys. Priyanka says she wants an understanding person. The housemates pick Maanas and Priyanka as a match. The duo dance to 'Guvva Gorinkatho' song. Ravi says to Priya and Anne that he stole Siri's stickers. Priya reveals the same to Siri. Ravi clarifies to Siri that he stole the stickers. She just walks away saying that she doesn't want to listen to it. Nagarjuna greeted the housemates. Nagarjuna asked the housemates to pick the worst performers. Ravi says it is Priyanka. Viswa also says that it is Priyanka.



Shannu picked Siri whereas Siri picked Kajal. Jessie, Priyanka, and Priya picked Viswa as the worst performer. Nagarjuna asked Priya about the fight with Sunny. Nag said that Sunny cleverly pushed her with his knee. Nagarjuna said that Sunny cannot be the captain as he took help from others in the task. Sunny added that he just took their help for protection and Nag accepted and permitted him to be the captain. Nag also said that Priya should not use the word 'Champa Pagalagodatha' that many times. Anne picked Jessie as the worst player. Sreeram said it is Maanas.

Maanas explained the same. Kajal picked Priya as the worst performer. Nagarjuna asked Shannu. Shannu said that he is already a bit disappointed and Nag shows him a fan edit video of him. Sreeram gets into the safe zone. Nagarjuna said that he is not liking the Bigg Boss house and there is dirt everywhere. Viswa as a captain tries to explain. However, Nagarjuna said that it is not right and showed a video of the unclean spots of Bigg Boss house. Nagarjuna said that all the housemates will be the worst performers for this and warned the new captain Sunny to keep an eye on the cleanliness of the house.

Nagarjuna asked Lobo to come to the confession room and pick the housemates who are thop and doop. Lobo said that the first person is Priyanka, Priya, Ravi, Kajal, Anne and Shannu are fake people. The housemates saw what Lobo said about them. Lobo also added how the remaining housemates are good and genuine people. Nagarjuna said that Lobo got the clarity he didn't have before entering the secret room. Kajal gets into the safe zone.