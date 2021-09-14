  • Menu
Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Fancy paycheck for Bigg Boss Sarayu?

Popular YouTuber Sarayu
Popular YouTuber Sarayu

Highlights

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Popular YouTuber Sarayu entered the Bigg Boss house claiming that she will crush both Bigg Boss and the contestants but got evicted from the Bigg Boss house in the first week itself.

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Popular YouTuber Sarayu entered the Bigg Boss house claiming that she will crush both Bigg Boss and the contestants but got evicted from the Bigg Boss house in the first week itself.

Sarayu became the first contestant to get eliminated in season 5. There are some fans who are claiming that Bigg Boss intentionally evicted Sarayu even though Hamida is the one who got less votes.

On the other hand, Sarayu got aggressive after getting eliminated. She has pointed out each and every housemate. Even after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, while talking in some interviews, Sarayu claimed that there are so many fake people in the Bigg Boss house and now an interesting update about her remuneration is now doing the rounds on the Internet.

According to the buzz, Sarayu received a hefty paycheck of 1 lakh for her one-week Bigg Boss journey.

