Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Is this the final list of Contestants?

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the popular reality shows on the small screen. The fifth season is going to begin today. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the TV show's host. Interestingly, 19 members are going to be a part of the TV show currently.

Going by the reports, the following are the contestants who will be a part of the TV show.

Anchor Ravi, Anchor Lobo, VJ Sunny, Vishwa, Actor Manas, RJ Kajal, Actress Swetha Varma, Youtuber Sarayu, Uma Devi, Youtuber Siri Hanumanthu, Singer Srirama Chandra, Dance Master Nataraj, Jaswanth Padala, Youtuber Shanmukh Jaswanth, Actress Lahari, Anee, Priyanka Singh, Actress Hamida and Actress Priya are the contestants in consideration.

Nagarjuna will reportedly introduce all the 19 contestants at once but there is no official confirmation on the same.

The show will be telecasted on all the weekdays on the Star MAA channel.