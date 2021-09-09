Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Maanas not happy with Ravi

Bigg Boss Telugu is an entertaining reality show in Telugu TV space. Anchor Ravi is one of the key contestants of the house and there are reports that his stay in the house will be limited. However, there is no clarity on the same.



On the other hand, Ravi is not being liked by everyone in the house. Especially, TV artist Maanas Nagulapalli is not at all happy with the way Ravi is behaving in the house.



In a conversation with RJ Kajal, Maanas opened up that he is not comfortable with the discussion happening in the house where he is being linked with Priyanka Singh. Maanas says that he is okay to take it to a point but Ravi is dragging it beyond a point.

"He is an anchor outside the house but not inside the house," said Maanas to Kajal.

We have to see if this opinion reaches Ravi.