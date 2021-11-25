Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Mid-Week emotions

The fifth season of the Bigg Boss TV show is currently attracting audiences because of an interesting segment in the house. This segment is all about the inmates meeting their families. Already, Kajal's husband and daughter entered the house.

In today's episode, we can see Sreerama Chandra's sister entering the house. At the same time, the mothers of Siri and Maanas will also make their way into the house.

The families of other contestants will also be coming home and it is going to be an emotional ride for the inmates as well as the viewers.

Interestingly, the mid-week emotions will definitely entertain the audience. This is an interesting segment for the viewers in every season.

Last season, the inmates did not have a chance to meet their families in the house because of the COVID restrictions.