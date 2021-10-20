Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Priya or Lobo to go out of the Bigg Boss House

It has been 6 weeks since the season 5 of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss started. Sarayu, Umadevi, Lahari, Natraj, and Swetha have already got evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

Recently, Bigg Boss also eliminated Lobo but kept him in the secret room who is much likely to going to go back in the Bigg Boss house soon. Kajal, Ravi, Siri, Anne, Priya, Sreeram, and Jessie are in nominations this week. A strong bus saying that one of these two contestants are going to get eliminated from the Bigg Boss house this week is being heard lately. The two contestants are Priya and Lobo. We have seen that Priya has been making some shocking allegations against everyone in the house like Lahari, Ravi, etc and she is also seen provoking Sunny in yesterday's episode. So, it seems like Priya is likely to go out of the Bigg Boss house this week.

If not Priya, Lobo also has equal chances to get out of the Bigg Boss house this week. He rarely participated in the tasks and his wife is also pregnant. So, he might also leave the BB house soon. However, we have to wait for a few more days to see who will get evicted between Priya and Lobo.