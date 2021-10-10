Bigg Boss 5 Telugu : This Contestant to be eliminated!

Bigg Boss is currently in the end of the fifth week. The team is extremely happy with the way the things are progressing. The TRP ratings are also impressive. Meanwhile, we have come to know that Hamida has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. Hamida is out in the fifth week.

Earlier, Sarayu was eliminated in the first week. After that, Uma Devi was eliminated in the second week. In the third week, Lahari was eliminated and Natraj master came out in the fourth week. Now, it is the time for Hamida to be out of the Bigg Boss house.

Hamida already developed a bond with Sreerama Chandra but it is going to come to an end now. Hamida is not doing anything great in the house and her exit makes sense!

More details of the elimination episode will be out soon.