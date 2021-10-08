Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Who is the worst performer?

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is in the fifth week currently. There are multiple segments that are creating a special interest in the TV show right now. The show is already getting good TRP ratings from everyone. Interestingly, the worst performer task is going to create a special curiosity.



After the BB Rajyam Task, Priya has become the captain of the house. Now, the worst performer task is in progress. According to this, the inmates will have to throw a glass of water on the face of a contestant that deserves the tag, 'the worst performer of the week'.



It looks like Kajal and Sreerama Chandra got many votes and most importantly, Kajal reportedly got many votes. In the end, Kajal is sent to prison. We have to see what reasons will come out while sending her to prison.