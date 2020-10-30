Bigg Boss contestant out of the house for a medical emergency

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Telugu rapper Noel Sean has been gaining more popularity with Bigg Boss season 4. He has been entertaining the audience with his performances and has been establishing a decent fanbase among the Bigg Boss viewers.

We have been observing that Noel has been suffering from some physical ailments for the past few days and is experiencing severe pain in the shoulder and leg. He dropped from the BB Day Care task in the middle. Even today, Bigg Boss suggested him to take a rest and there is no need to participate in the captaincy task. Later, a doctor checked Noel. Bigg Boss called him into the confession room and said that he needs some urgent medical help and for that, he needs to step out of the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss asked him to take some important things and asked him to come out.

Noel said the same to the other housemates and left the Bigg Boss house. Harika got emotional and cried. We have to wait and see if Noel can come back into the house or not.