Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Episode 22 Highlights

The episode started with Nagarjuna's spectacular entry with 'Leharaayi' song from 'Most Eligible Bachelor '. Nagarjuna starts the Spotify task and divides the housemates into 2 teams. Priya, Kajal, Hamida, Anne, Viswa, Lahari, Sunny and Ravi are in 1 team. Maanas, Jassi, Shannu, Siri, Swetha, Priyanka, Lobo, Nataraj and Sreeram are in another team.



As soon as the song plays, a team will press the buzzer and a housemate should continue the song, tell the person whom they think of while listening and dance with them. Siri dances to 'Butta Bomma' song with Sreeram. Jassi dances to 'Chitti' song with Hamida.



Viswa and Anne dances for 'Crazy Crazy Feeling' song. Sreeram and Siri dances for Sarangadariya. Sunny pressed the buzzer even before the song plays and gets a minus 1. Shannu and Kajal dances for 'Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram' song. Shannu and Nataraj dances to 'OMG Daddy' song. Nataraj and Anne dances to 'Priya Raagale' song. Lobo and Anne dances to 'Pakka Local' song. Maanas gets into safe zone.



Nagarjuna gives another task to the housemates. The housemate will be blindfolded. They have to feel and explain the product. Shannu fails. Lahari wins. Swetha wins. Anne fails. Maanas fails. Hamida fails. Sreeram fails. Ravi wins. Lahari got evicted. After coming out of the house, lahari says that it is unexpected. Lahari asks Sreeram to sing a song and the latter sings 'Yeto Vellipoindi Manasu'.



Nagarjuna asked Lahari to talk about 5 failed contestants. Lahari picks Ravi, Siri, Anne, Priya and Sreeram. However, Lahari talks with every housemate. Lahari says that Shannu nominated her only because Siri nominated her. Shannu said that her way of thinking is wrong and he is getting irrirated if every housemate is saying like that. The episode ended with the housemates bidding goodbyes to Lahari.