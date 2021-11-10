Bigg Boss Episode 66 Highlights

The episode started with the housemates talking about the nominations. While talking to Kajal, Sreeram says that Sunny might take some time but Maanas will understand why she picked Shannu. Maanas said that he found out about Priyanka after the nominations as she said that she will nominate Ravi just the previous night. Priyanka comes to Shannu and apologized to him for her behavior and cried. Shannu apologized to her and they reunite.



Shannu tried to talk to Jessie and said that the rapport between them is not like before. The duo talk about the nominations and Shannu hugged him and thanked him for saving him from the nominations. Bigg Boss asked Jessie to come to the confession room and ask about his health. Jessie claimed that his head is still spinning but he is recovering. Bigg Boss says that Jessie has to come out of the Bigg Boss house to take better treatment. Jessie comes out and reveals the same.



Shannu and Siri hugs him and the trio cry. All the housemates give him a good send off and Jessie left the house. Kajal also cries and Sreeram consoles her. Priyanka tries to bring him food but Maanas denies her. She tries to talk to him but he doesn't talk to her properly. Kajal and Priyanka try to talk to Sunny and Maanas but they don't accept. Maanas says that Sreeram and Ravi planned to send them three in nominations and succeeded in doing so. Jessie recovers and comes to the secret room as a part of quarantine.

Sreeram, Ravi, and Anne are seen talking about Maanas, Sunny, and Kajal. They say that Sunny is a pure soul but Maanas is always hurtful and Kajal is getting influenced. The next day started with the housemates dancing to 'Paisa Vasool' song. Maanas is seen avoiding Priyanka and she cried. Shannu says to Siri that she is a covering star and she leaves. Shannu said that she always reciprocates others jokes and makes fun. He asked her not to make fun of him in front of others again and she accepts.

Priyanka apologies and reconciles with Maanas. Ravi imitated Shannu and everyone laughs. However, Shannu felt bad and said the same to Ravi and the latter apologized. Priyanka pranked Sunny with a fake lizard. While talking to Siri, Shannu said that Priyanka provoked her and he will now show what he is to her. There is a pastry in the garden area with a note, 'Who has the right to eat this'. Everyone makes fun of it saying that they have the right and say that they are ready to take the risk for it.