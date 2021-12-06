Bigg Boss Episode 92 Highlights

The episode started with Nagarjuna's spectacular entry with the 'Naa Kosam' song from 'Bangarraju' movie. Nagarjuna gave them a task where he shows a movie poster and the housemate should say which housemate will match with it. Sunny says that Priyanka is 'Mahanati'. Siri gave 'Mr. Vaseekaran's title to Shannu. Shannu gave 'Neelambari' to Siri. Sreeram gave 'Kattappa' to Siri. Kajal gave 'Arjun Reddy' to Sunny.



Maanas got 'Relangi Mavayya' and Shannu says that it was Ravi. Maanas then gave it to Sreeram. Priyanka gave 'Aparichitudu' to Maanas. Maanas gave 'Bhanumathi' to Siri. Kajal gave 'Peddadayudu' to Shannu. Sreeram gave 'Chittibabu' to Sunny. Shannu gave 'iSmart Shankar' to Maanas. Priyanka gave 'Seethayya' to Sunny. Sunny gave 'Maryada Ramanna' to Sreeram. Maanas gets into the safe zone.



Nagarjuna started another task. Sreeram is the sanchalak. Kajal, Sunny, and Priyanka are in one team. Shannu, Siri, and Maanas are in another team. The housemates should gulp water in their mouths and sing a song. Kajal sang 'Silakemo Sikakulam' song and they danced to the same. Siri sang 'Naa Peere Kanchanamaala' song and the team danced to it. Sunny sang the 'Mind Block' song and got disqualified.



Shannu sang 'Ne Chuku Chuku Bandinro' song. Priyanka sang 'Bhoom Baddalu' and got disqualified. Maanas sang 'Blockbuster' song. Kajal sang 'Kodikura Chilligaare' song and got a point. Siri sang 'Gaallo Telinattunde' song. Sunny sang 'Dole Dole Dil Jara Jara' song. Shannu sang 'Mass Maranam' song. Shannu's team won the task. Kajal got into the safe zone.

The housemates then play 'Ludo' game. Siri, Kajal, and Priyanka play whereas Sunny, Maanas, and Shannu will roll the dice. Maanas got a punishment to perform a romantic scene with a pillow. He also repeats the same with Priyanka. Kajal said a monologue and sang a song with her nose plugged. Nag asked which housemate they haven't expected to stay in the house this long. Siri says it is Sriram and Shannu says it is Kajal. Sunny got a punishment to wear eyeliner and lipstick.

Nag asked which housemate doesn't have commonsense. Shannu says it is Siri and Priyanka. Priyanka gets eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. She cried. After seeing her journey, she talked about all the housemates. Maanas sang 'Uppenantha Ee Premaki' song for her. Sreeram sang 'Priya Priya Champodde' song.