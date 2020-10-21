Bigg Boss exclusive: Captain chance for these two contestants

Bigg Boss TV show is doing well with good TRP ratings. The show is into the seventh week currently. Demons vs Good Humans is the Luxury budget task that is currently in progress in the house.

We exclusively learned that Avinash and Ariyana will be the best performers on the Luxury budget task. Both played on the Demons side and did their best. Both are chosen as the best performers and are eligible for the captaincy task now.

As per our sources, both have a fair chance to become the captain of the house. There are no details available about the captaincy task but we will bring an update on the same soon.

Since both Avinash and Ariyana are in the nominations, it is very important for both of them to win the captaincy as it can also gain them immunity. Last week, Kumar Sai got evicted from the house.

Abhijeet, Noel, Divi, and Monal are also in the nominations