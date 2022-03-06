Bigg Boss Non-Stop OTT: Mumaith Khan Is Eliminated In The First Week…

The Bigg Boss OTT season is going high with interesting tasks and arguments. As Bigg Boss divided the total of 17 contestants into two groups warriors and challengers, the tasks are being given in the same way itself. All the contestants who are in the house for the second time are paired in one group and the new ones fell in the challengers' group. Well, on Monday the nominations task was also given in the same way and the Bigg Boss gave some small favour to the new ones by asking them to nominate two members each from the opposite team.

Thus, Natraj, Ariyana, Sarayu, Hamida and Mumaith Khan were picked and then from the challengers' team Mitra and RJ Chaitu were picked. In the latest Sunday Funday episode, King Nagarjuna being the host started off the episode with hungama and made all the contestants dance on the stage. Well, he also finally announced that Sarayu and Mumaith are left in the final elimination race. Unfortunately, Mumaith got eliminated and she turned emotional.



Well, there are many reasons behind her elimination… In the first nominations itself, RJ Chaitu nominated her by saying he didn't like her asking for cigarettes frequently every morning. Some also mentioned that she is aggressive and doesn't know how she reacts when they talk to her. These all turned the minus points to her. Well, she also didn't participate in most of the tasks and was feared of nominations from the first day itself. When Nagarjuna announced her name, in the starting, she was strong but just before the gates opened she turned emotional and asked everyone to be careful and play strong.

When she is seen on the stage, all the contestants turned emotional and bid adieu to her. Nagarjuna asked her to pick the 'Worthy' and 'Waste' and give them to the contestants. She gave worthy tags to Akhil, Ariyana, Ajay, Tejaswi Madivada and Ashu. She asked them to be careful and told them that they were with her in highs and lows in the house. Next comes, the 'Waste' tags… She gave them to Sarayu, Bindu Madhavi, Mithra and Shiva. She said Shiva and Bindu nominated her and that's why she is giving them waste tags. Then she told Sarayu and Mithra should build more connections in the house.

Finally, she bid adieu to the house and Akhil sang and song and dedicated it to her with all love!