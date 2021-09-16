Bigg Boss Season 5 Episode 11 Highlights

The episode started with Sreerama Chandra saying that they have 7 battons and Manas said 6. Bigg Boss started the split task. Sunny and Priya get into an argument. Sunny said that he doesn't want to talk with her. Priya also said that she lost respect for him. Sreerama Chandra's team has only 8 members and splits to 32 meters. and Manas's team has 9 members and spreads to 32.3 meters. Sreerama Chandra's team doesn't want to give up. As both teams don't get on the same page, Bigg Boss cancels the task.



Swetha and Kajal do manhandle and takes the batton from Siri. The team complains it to Ravi. Priya and Anee fires at Swetha and Kajal for their wild and violent behavior. Bigg Boss keeps the task on hold. Sreerama Chandra claims that he didn't like the way Ravi behaved and he felt that he is playing safe. The next day started with the housemates dancing for the Panja title song. In the morning, Sreerama Chandra said that he is 34 and he has dealt with enough situations and he was just calming himself. Manas claims that age does not matter in yesterday's situation and he doesn't come to Sreeram as he doesn't like the way he called. Sreeram said that Manas is still a kid and the latter claimed that he doesn't have maturity. Swetha apologizes to Lobo.



Lobo gets emotional claiming that people are not good and no one comes to us at our worst except for wife. Siri plans to blackmail Ravi by claiming that they will throw away his doll. Ravi claims that they should target individually and he and Manas will tackle Sreeram. Bigg Boss starts the tasks where the housemates should drag themselves to the other side using a platform. Anee keeps the battons in her T-shirt. Uma tries to beat them and take the battons. Bigg Boss asks the housemates not to get physical with each other.



Anee complains that Uma tried to tear her T-shirt. Uma shouts that she will tear it and Anee fires on her scolding how can she talk like that being a woman. Later, Uma and Kajal tries to tear Anee's tshirt and Bigg Boss stops the game asking the teammates to go into their dugouts. Swetha comes to Anee and tries to talk to her. Anee claims that she might be there for her forever after going out of the Bigg Boss house but as long as they are in the house they should play their own game. Swetha also claims the same.



Manas's team has a batton which has the damage in stitches and Sreeram's team considers it as damaged one. But, Manas's team is not ready to accept it. They try to ask Bigg Boss but no one responds hinting that they should take their decision. Sreeram is seen massaging Hamida's back. The latter says that she wants to be with him but again feels that she shouldn't and Sreeram laughs. Lobo is seen singing "Yedola Undi Vela" song in the background. The episode ended with Priyanka saying that somethings came on to the track.

