Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Maanas to create troubles for Lahari and Sreeram

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: We have already seen that the contestants like Priya, Ravi, and Lahari got into a heated argument in Monday's nominations episode.

However, things calmed down in yesterday's episode. Though the tri tried to sort out the issue, it didn't happen. But, Priya apologized to both Ravi and Lahari for making such statements.

Bigg Boss gave Captaincy Contender task to the housemates, "Hyderabad Ammayi America Abbayi". Lahari is playing the role of Hyderabad Ammayi whereas her wedding will take place with the America Abbayi Sreerama Ramchandra who plays the role of Lahari's neighbor and tries to cancel the wedding of Lahari and Sriram.

Hamida plays the ex-lover character of Sreeram. Ravi plays the Uncle role of bride and tries to generate fun by acting deaf.