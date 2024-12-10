Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Nikhil, Gautam Krishna, and Nabeel Afridi Lead to Finale

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has reached its final stage, with the fifteenth week beginning on December 9. This popular reality show, which began on September 1, will conclude this week, with reports indicating that the grand finale will take place on December 15.

As the show nears its end, fans are eagerly following the competition and working hard on social media to determine the top 5 finalists, casting their votes to keep their favorite contestants in the race.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Finalists:

1. Nikhil

2. Prerana

3. Avinash

4. Nabeel Afridi

5. Gautam Krishna

Over the course of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, the five remaining contestants have captured the audience's attention with their performances over the past fourteen weeks. However, based on audience support and social media trends, three contestants—Nikhil, Gautam Krishna, and Nabeel Afridi—are considered the top contenders for a spot in the top 3.

These contestants stand out due to their distinct playing styles, strong personalities, and dedicated fanbases, which have set them apart from the rest.

As the competition heats up, the real battle for the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 title seems to be between Nikhil and Gautam Krishna.

The winner of the season will be determined by the voting patterns from the audience, which will ultimately decide who claims the title.

In the latest episode, Nagarjuna, the host of the show, revealed the prize money for the season. Currently, the prize pool stands at 54 lakh 30 thousand. However, he mentioned that the prize money may either increase or decrease as we approach the grand finale.

Additionally, he confirmed that the winner will also receive a car as part of the prize package.