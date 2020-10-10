Bigg Boss Telugu: Avinash entertains as Bigg Boss!

Bigg Boss has given a very entertaining task to Avinash on Friday's episode. Bigg Boss asked the inmates to please him and he will make his presence in Avinash's body. Avinash who is an entertainer naturally took the advantage of the situation and came up with good entertainment. He acted as Bigg Boss and spoke to everyone in an interesting manner.

The replies that Avinash has given to the inmates for their conversations were hilarious. Avinash imitated Bigg Boss' voice and created some fun in the house. The task made everyone involved and all the inmates played it perfectly. They were also entertained by Avinash who deserves appreciation.

Even in the BB hotel task, Avinash played the secret task well and impressed one and all. He contended for captaincy but he failed in the task, resulting in Sohel becoming the captain of the house.