Bigg Boss Telugu: Bollywood guests for the grand finale!

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is going to have a grand finale this Sunday. The show is currently in the last week and the final episode will witness multiple celebrities from the Bollywood film industry.

As per the reports, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone are confirmed as the guests for the finale episode. We also hear that Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly making their presence on the Bigg Boss stage.

Interestingly, we hear that Nagarjuna personally requested Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to make their presence at the event as he bought the distribution rights of their next film 83.

Nagarjuna is acting in Brahmastra, which also stars Alia and Ranbir. So, they could also come to the event.

As of now, nothing is officially confirmed and let us wait for more details.