Bigg Boss Telugu Exclusive: This contenstant to become the captain of the house?

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the popular TV shows in the Telugu entertainment space on the small screen. As per the latest reports from inside the house, we have four contenders for the captaincy task. Going by our sources, it is Siri Hanmanth who becomes the first captain of the house.

Siri Hanmanth is one of the active contestants in the Bigg Boss house this season. She has been trying to make an impressive mark with her dance moves, cute talk, and her presence. She is working hard to become the title winner. She is the fourth one to get access to the Power Room.

The captaincy task is about cycling and Siri Hanmanth made it to the victory by successfully becoming the first captain in the Bigg Boss house. The telecast of the same will happen in the further episodes.