Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Gangavva is one of the main reasons for the fourth season of Bigg Boss TV show getting a huge attention. The 58-year-old woman has seen too many lows in life. From losing parents in childhood to facing a miserable life with alcoholic husband, there is no happiness in her life until My Village Show happened.

On Thursday, Gangavva appealed to Bigg Boss that she wants to go home. She folded her hands and requested Bigg Boss to send her out, when she was asked to come to the confession room. She told Bigg Boss about her joint pains, leg pains but Bigg Boss consoled her saying that she will be fine.

Bigg Boss complimented that Gangavva is very strong and she would be back to good health. Gangavva told him that it is getting hard for her to get adjusted to the new atmosphere which she was never used to.

Bigg Boss sent a doctor to attend on Gangavva and we have to see how if she changes her mind.