Bigg Boss Telugu: Inmates locks rankings in BB House

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is currently creating a special interest among the audience. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the TV show host. Meanwhile, on Monday, there is an interesting segment in the TV show about the inmates locking rankings for them in the house.

As per the reports, we came to know that Sunny took the first place. During the task, Bigg Boss asked the inmates to finalize their positions and rankings. For this, everyone has to agree why one has to get first place, second place, third place, fourth place, fifth place, and last place.

Sunny, Shanmukh, Kajal, Sreeram, Maanas, and Siri is the series in which they got their tanks. Everyone agreed that Sunny should be in the first place. Later, the rest of the places are given to Shannu, Kajal, Sreeram, Maanas and Siri.

Surprisingly, Siri is in the last place and we have to see if she gets evicted!