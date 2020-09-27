Bigg Boss Telugu: Nagarjuna indirectly targets Abhijeet

Bigg Boss is one of the entertaining reality shows in Telugu television space. Every weekend, Nagarjuna Akkineni returns to the show to give his valuable feedback to the inmates. On Saturday, Nagarjuna returned to Bigg Boss stage and there were many interesting things that took place.

Nagarjuna indirectly targeted Abhijeet in multiple issues. Nagarjuna intentionally asked Harika about the reason behind Abhijeet's favoring her during the Ukku Hrudayam task.

Later, he told Monal that there is someone inside her heart with the letter A.

Nagarjuna intentionally asked Sujatha about whom did Abhijeet is moving around in the house more.

When Kumar Sai was explaining his point about Abhijeet and when he referred to an issue that involved Akhil, Nagarjuna let them argue and discuss. Usually, he would not let the discussion go further.

It is clear that Nagarjuna is indicating Abhijeet about the opinions that the audiences are having on him.