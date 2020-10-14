Bigg Boss Telugu: Noel to become house captain!

Noel Sean is one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss house. The latest reports from the house revealed us that Noel is the new captain of the house. Already, Sohel is the existing captain in the house. But, we came to know that Noel will be the captain for the seventh week. The announcement of the same will come out on Thursday.

Our sources revealed us that the shoot for the captaincy episode has been completed. Noel is elected as the new house captain. Noel is very inactive all this while but with this captaincy, we have to see how he performs the game. Also, Noel will gain immunity now. He will be saved from the eliminations next week.

We have to see how things progress under the captaincy of Noel.