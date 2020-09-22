Bigg Boss Telugu 4:Finally, for the third week, the inmates have come up with picking the right contestants for the eliminations. The housemates came up with correct reasons and some of them have created discussions and arguments in the house too.

Noel directly nominated Lasya for elimination.

Mehboob nominated Ariyana and Harika.

Devi nominated Amma Rajasekhar and Kumar Sai.

Harika nominated Mehboob and Sujatha.

Avinash nominated Mehboob and Harika.

Divi nominated Monal and Kumar Sai.

Abhijeet nominated Ariyana and Sujatha.

Kumar Sai nominated Mehboob and Akhil.

Gangavva nominated Kumar Sai and Monal.

Amma Rajashekhar nominated Ariyana and Kumar Sai.

Monal nominated Ariyana and Divi.

Akhil nominated Kumar Sai and Ariyana.

Sohel nominated Ariyana and Kumar Sai.

Lasya nominated Kumar Sai and Ariyana.

Ariyana nominated Monal and Mehboob.

Sujatha nominated Harika and Abhijeet.

Finally, Devi, Lasya, Ariyana, Kumar Sai, Mehboob, Monal, and Harika are in the nominations now.