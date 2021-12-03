Bigg Boss Telugu: Priyanka prepares herself for eviction!

Priyanka Singh is one of the contestants of the fifth season of the Bigg Boss TV show. Surprisingly, she survived almost 13 weeks in the Bigg Boss house. Entering the house as a transgender, she made it to the TV show and gained a lot of support from everyone.

However, it looks like the danger bells are ringing for her. Among the inmates who are currently in the house, Priyanka Singh is the weakest and she is not giving her best in the game. She was also eliminated from the Ticket to Finale race, proving the face that the doors are going to shut for her.

She is mentally preparing herself for the eviction and most likely, she will be coming out of the house this weekend.

More information on the same will be out soon.