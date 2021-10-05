Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Episode 30 Highlights

The episode started with Swetha talking to Shannu about the game and she said that it is high time to take a stand for themselves instead of accepting even if the housemates call them the worst performers. Kajal and Maanas are seen talking about the housemates they are planning to nominate. The next day started with the housemates dancing to the 'Gola Petti Nadiro' song.

Jessie and Shannu are seen talking about Ravi and his influencing gameplay. Hamida asks Priyanka to count the pieces in the mutton curry but the latter walks out and is seen venting it out with Kajal. Bigg Boss keeps personal nominations and called every housemate into the confession room for nominations. Jessie nominated Ravi and Lobo. Sunny nominated Shannu and Priya. Viswa nominated Jessie and Shannu.

Kajal nominated Ravi and Sunny. Lobo nominated Maanas and Shannu. Priyanka nominated Hamida and Lobo. Siri nominated Ravi and Hamida. Ravi nominated Jessie and Shannu. Anne nominated Ravi and Viswa. Shannu nominated Viswa and Maanas. Hamida nominated Priya and Shannu. Swetha nominated Kajal and Maanas.

Priya nominated Shannu and Sunny. Maanas nominated Jessie and Shannu. Sreeram nominated Jessie and Shannu. Bigg Boss announces that Lobo, Sunny, Viswa, Hamida, Maanas, Hamida, Jessie, Ravi, and Shannu are in nominations and showed who nominated them. The housemates are seen talking about housemates. Jessie says that he doesn't want to help in kitchen work like doing chapati rolls. Sreeram says that he might have to keep a rule that one should cook their own food.

Jessie makes a fuss out of it. Anne tries to explain to Jessie that everyone is helping them but the latter doesn't listen. Shannu also raises his voice and says that what Sreeram said is wrong. Jessie, Shannu, and Siri say that they will not eat. Anne, Lobo tries to convince them. Sreeram also goes and feeds them saying that he will eat only if they eat.