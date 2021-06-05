Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 to begin in July?

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Bigg Boss is one of the top rated TV reality shows in Telugu TV space. Jr NTR hosted the first season and Nani hosted the second season. From third season, Nagarjuna Akkineni has been chosen as the host. He successfully hosted the third and fourth seasons. Now, the buzz is growing around the fifth season. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the TV show has been delayed.

However, the latest sources in the industry reveal us that the organizers are planning to start the TV show in July. The organizers are already talking to a set of people who are interested to take part in the show. The conversations are being carried out on Zoom calls.

Nagarjuna will host the fifth season of the TV show and unlike last year, the show is expected to kick-off a little in advance. By month end, a complete clarity on the commencement of the TV show will be out.