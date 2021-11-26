Bigg Boss Telugu: Sunny gains brownie points!

Sunny is one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss house right now. Sunny is working hard to impress the viewers with his game. Despite getting angry, he is trying to calm himself down and focus on the game. In the previous episode, Sunny scored some brownie points.

When Siri's mom made some comments on Siri-Shanmukh, Sunny tried to manage it. Sunny mentioned that Siri and Shanmukh are best friends just like how he is best friends with Maanas. Siri's mom listened to it but did not respond.

Later, Siri's mom spoke to everyone and gave blessings to the inmates that they should win the Bigg Boss title.

Sunny's fans are happy to note the positive attitude and they are sharing the video of the same on social media. With this, Sunny's image might certainly go up!