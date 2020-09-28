Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Devi Nagavalli drops Bigg Bomb on Ariyana

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu is one of the entertaining reality shows. Usually, every evicted contestant in the house will drop a Bigg Bomb on the inmates. Sometimes, it can be positive and sometimes, it can be negative.

In the first week, Surya Kiran dropped a Bigg Bomb on Devi Nagavalli. Devi was exempted from doing any work for an entire week.



In the second week, Karate Kalyani dropped a Bigg Bomb on Devi Nagavalli again. Devi was directly nominated in the eliminations.



Now, Devi is the housemate to come out of the house in the third week. She dropped the Bigg Bomb on Ariyana Glory. Ariyana Glory will be saved from the eliminations from the fourth week. It is like an immunity booster for Ariyana who will not have the fear of eliminations.



We have to wait for the next episode to know the names of contestants in the eliminations.

