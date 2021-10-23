Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Wild Card Entry vs Re-Entry

Nagarjuna Akkineni is currently hosting the Bigg Boss TV show. The TV show is already generating good TRP numbers for its entertainment. Meanwhile, there are a lot of interesting reports about the wild card entry. However, the sources close to the TV show confirmed that there is no clarity on the wild card entry yet.

The organizers of the Bigg Boss TV show are currently looking at the pattern of the ratings. Until and unless there is a decline in the desired numbers, the organizers are not going to think about introducing the wild card entry contestant yet.

As of now, multiple names are being heard for the wild card entry but we have to see if these names really turn up into the Bigg Boss house.

If the organizers drop the idea of the wild card entry, they will bring back an eliminated contestant. If not, they will continue the current pattern like the last season.