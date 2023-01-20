Bobby: I Can't Do Tests With Chiranjeevi!

Director Bobby delivered a hit movie called "Waltair Veerayya" and in an exclusive interview he stated that he is happier with the response from mega fans than the box office collections. He also said that he wishes to see Chiranjeevi in perfect commercial potboilers than in serious and experimental movies.

He also revealed that the character played by Ravi Teja initially had limited screen space but during the lockdown, when he was working on the script, he changed the character from own brother to step-brother and thought Ravi Teja would bring that spark to the character.



He also said that he first told his idea of casting Ravi Teja for the character to Koratala Siva, much before he revealed the same to Chiranjeevi. He also said that Ravi Teja played cop roles earlier, but the Telangana accent brought uniqueness to the character.

