Box-Office Report: First Week Collections of Krack

Krack Movie Box Office Collections: Ravi Teja's Krack is officially the winner this Sankranthi season. The film did well at the box-office. Gopichand Malineni is the film's director. The director earlier did two hit films. Shruti Haasan is the film's heroine. Tagore Madhu is the film's producer. Thaman scored the music for the film that released on 9th of this month. The film has become a big hit and everyone is raving about the movie.

The following is the detailed breakdown of the film's collections at the box-office.

Nizam: 7.22 Cr

Vizag: 2.56 Cr

East Godavari: 1.90 Cr

West Godavari: 1.70 Cr

Krishna: 1.47 Cr

Guntur: 1.76 Cr

Nellore: 1.13 Cr

Andhra: 10.52 Cr

Ceded: 3.90 Cr

Total Telugu states: 21.64 Cr

Karnataka: 1.13 Cr

USA: 0.25 Cr

Rest of India: 0.32 Cr

Total Share: 23.34 Cr

Total Gross: 40.8 Cr

World wide Theatrical value: 20 Cr