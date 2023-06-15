Live
- Rajamahendravaram: Caring for underweight children through adoption
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 15 June 2023
- Delhi University kickstarts admission process for UG courses
- Prohibitory orders in Uttarakhand ahead of ‘mahapanchayat’
- Telangana: Basara IIIT student dies in a suspicious circumstances, suicide suspected
- SC irked over failure to update Punjab Civil Services Rules
- Mann writes to PM Modi, opposes move to give water to Himachal Pradesh
- West Godavari district: Collector P Prashanthi inaugurates MIC training
- Machilipatnam: Foolproof security for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s public meeting tomorrow
- KTR lauds AP CM, TTD for taking up TS temples renovation
‘Boyapati RAPO’ finishes key schedule in Mysore
Ram Pothineni will be next seen in an out-and-out mass entertainer directed by Boyapati Srinu, who is a specialist in making mass films. “Boyapati...
Ram Pothineni will be next seen in an out-and-out mass entertainer directed by Boyapati Srinu, who is a specialist in making mass films. “Boyapati RAPO” is the tentative title. The glimpse released for the actor’s birthday received a stunning response. The team recently headed to Mysore for the shoot. The latest update is that this Mysore schedule has been wrapped up. The film director Boyapati Srinu himself, shared this news on his Facebook page. A few rumors state that the movie might be preponed, but there hasn’t been any official confirmation.
Sreeleela is playing the female lead in this movie, which is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Thaman is providing soundtracks. The film is slated to release on October 20, 2023.