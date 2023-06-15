‘Boyapati RAPO’ finishes key schedule in Mysore

Ram Pothineni will be next seen in an out-and-out mass entertainer directed by Boyapati Srinu, who is a specialist in making mass films. “Boyapati RAPO” is the tentative title. The glimpse released for the actor’s birthday received a stunning response. The team recently headed to Mysore for the shoot. The latest update is that this Mysore schedule has been wrapped up. The film director Boyapati Srinu himself, shared this news on his Facebook page. A few rumors state that the movie might be preponed, but there hasn’t been any official confirmation.

Sreeleela is playing the female lead in this movie, which is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Thaman is providing soundtracks. The film is slated to release on October 20, 2023.