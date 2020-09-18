Boyapati Srinu not happy with this!

Boyapati Srinu is one of the successful commercial directors in the movie industry. The director is currently working with a film starring Balakrishna in the lead role. The makers shot the film for a single schedule where they canned a fight sequence.

Boyapati Srinu penned a powerful character for the villain in the movie. While writing the script, Sanjay Dutt was on the director's mind. However, Sanjay could not do the film because of his unavailability in the country for his cancer treatment.

Meanwhile, Boyapati is finding it tough to find a powerful actor, to play the lead antagonist in the film. The director is considering a few actors for the villain role but none fits into it. The director might tweak the characterization of the villain now so that he can go ahead with a regular actor.