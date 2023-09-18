Live
Just In
Brace yourselves to witness Massy Side of Tiger Nageswara Rao- 2nd Single Veedu From Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, Vamsee, Abhishek Agarwal Arts’ Pan Indian Film Tiger Nageswara Rao Out On Sept 21st
The makers of the Pan India film Tiger Nageswara Rao started the musical journey with an electrifying number Ek Dum which turned out to be a super hit. The song showed the romantic angle of Tiger Nageswara Rao. Now, it’s time to show the massy side of him. The second song Veedu that will be out on September 21st will show the fiercest avatar of Tiger Nageswara Rao.
Ravi Teja, as Tiger Nageswara Rao, is seen walking fiercely with intensity in his eyes. While he smokes a beedi, people behind him go crazy and enact wild dances. This poster gives enough elevation to Tiger Nageswara Rao and we can assume the kind of massy number we are going to witness on September 21st.
This crazy project is produced ambitiously by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts which made consecutive Pan India blockbusters The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2. The movie stars Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj playing the heroines.
The cinematography is by R Madhie ISC, while Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer.
The movie is slated for release on October 20th for Dussehra.
Cast: Ravi Teja, Nupur Sanon, Gayathri Bharadwaj, Renu Desai, Anupam Kher and others
Technical Crew:
Writer, Director: Vamsee
Producer: Abhishek Agarwal
Banner: Abhishek Agarwal Arts
Presenter: Tej Narayan Agarwal
Co-Producer: Mayank Singhaniya
Dialogues: Srikanth Vissa
Music Director: GV Prakash Kumar
DOP: R Madhie
Production Designer: Avinash Kolla
PRO: Vamsi-Shekar
Marketing: First Show