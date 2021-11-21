Brahmanandam's son gears up for another experiment

Raja Gowtham, the son of star comedian Brahmanandam made his acting debut with the film Pallaki lo Pelli Kuthuru. The film did well at the box office but the actor failed to emerge as a successful and busy actor in Tollywood. The actor's last film Manu tried to elevate him as an actor but the film's failure has disappointed everyone.



Now, the actor is gearing up for another experimental film in his career. As per the reports, the actor will be seen as a writer suffering from monophobia in his next film.



Monophobia is the fear of being isolated, lonely, or alone. It looks like the makers cooked an interesting story around this concept and we may be witnessing the actor back in action again.



The as-yet-untitled project will be directed debutante Subbu Cherukuri. Srujan is bankrolling the film under S Originals banner.

