Breezy romantic melody 'Nelamedha Lene' from 'O Saathiya' unveiled

An upcoming film "O Saathiya" is a unique feel-good entertainer with a beautiful love story. An interesting aspect is that both the director and producer of this movie are women. Chandana. Katta is producing 'O Saathi- ya' under Thanvika Jashwika Creations banner, while Divya Bhavna is directing it. Aryan Gowra and Mishti Chakravarty are the lead pair.

This is the second movie for Aryan Gowra who made an impressive debut with "G- Zombie." Mishti Chakravarty plays his love interest in the movie. The movie has al- ready completed its shooting part and is in the last leg of post-production activities. As the movie is getting ready for its release makers have intensified the promotions. Freshly, they released a breezy romantic melody from the movie.

The song "Nelamedha Lene" connects instantly to the youth. The song depicts the feelings of the guy who is deeply and madly in love with the girl of his life. The visuals prove a feast for the eyes. Vinod Ku- mar (Vinnu)'s composition is very impressive, while Anantha Sriram's lyrics are a big asset. The song was canned so authentically on the lead pair and with this one, the movie garnered the attention of the youth.

The promotional content of "O Saathiya" has already received a huge response, while the new song took the expectations to another level. EJ Venu's cinematography seems to be a big plus for the film. The makers will announce the release date of this movie soon.