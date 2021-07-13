Buchi Babu in talks with Allu Arjun?

"Uppena" happens to be a sensational hit in Telugu cinema and the film's director Buchi Babu is one of the most happening directors in Telugu film industry. He bagged an opportunity to work with NTR but the project may not happen anytime now.

Mythri Movie Makers arranged the meeting and NTR was impressed with the basic plot narrated by Buchi Babu which happens to be a sports drama. But it is going to be a long wait for Buchi Babu as NTR needs to complete RRR, Koratala Siva's film and Prashanth Neel's project.



As per the latest grapevine, Buchi Babu is currently holding talks with Allu Arjun. The duo met recently and discussed a project. However, it is unclear if the script is the same which Buchi Babu narrated to NTR or not.

Bunny has been in the hunt for interesting scripts and he met Buchi Babu recently. Bunny will complete "Pushpa" and has a slot pending for now. Boyapati Srinu and Sriram Venu are in the race for his next. Now, Buchi Babu joined the list. Bunny will take a call on his next film very soon. He will complete a film before he commences the shoot of "Pushpa 2".