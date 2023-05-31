Buddy Secures Official OTT Partner

Allu Sirish, the popular Mega hero, unveiled his upcoming film "Buddy" yesterday, treating fans to a sneak peek. Directed by Sam Anton, the movie is a remake of the Tamil film "Teddy."

The latest update reveals that the movie has secured its official OTT partner. Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights for this film at a substantial price.

"Buddy" is produced by Studio Green and features Ajmal Ameer, Prisha Rajesh Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Ali, and others in prominent roles. Hiphop Tamizha has composed the music for this eagerly awaited film, which is slated for release soon.