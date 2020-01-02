Buzz: Mahesh and Allu Arjun films have entertaining first halves!

Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun are looking to best each other with their films during Sankranthi. Both the films could have clashed on 12th January but Sarileru Neekevvaru, starring Mahesh, team agreed to release their film on 11th January.

Now, there was buzz that Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun, team wants to release their film on 9th or 10th January. But that talk has subsided with Telugu state distributors not agreeing for change in terms and conditions.

The inside information from our sources is that distributors had to sign an agreement that AVPL won't be replaced on 11th in many theatres but distributors did not agree for that.

Well, the talks are still going on but the movie release dates won't change for now. Another inside buzz is that both the films have entertaining first halves and second halves of both of them are slightly weak.

May be the directors are working on editing table still to correct second halves and edit them tighter. Trivikram Srinivas after Agnyathavaasi wants AVPL to give him a success on Sankranthi and Anil Ravipudi wants to keep his Sankranthi luck going with SLN after F2 success. We hope both the films do well at box-office.