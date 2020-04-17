Buzz: Young Bollywood hero reprises Allu Arjun's role

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is one of the crazy movies that released in Tollywood this year. Interestingly, the remake rights of the movie are sold to different languages for huge prices. Already, Siva Karthikeyan is on board to play the lead role in Tamil remake. Allu Arjun played the lead role in the movie. Now, the happening hero Karthik Aryan is in talks to play the lead role in Hindi remake.

According to the reports, Karthik Aryan recently scored a dud with Pati Patni aur Woh. The actor wants a hit badly. Kabir Singh producer Ashwin Varde bought the remake rights of the film for the Hindi version. Geetha Arts might bankroll the film in Hindi too. Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan is in talks to direct the movie.

Akshay Kumar also came into consideration in the past but Karthik might get confirmed for the movie now. A formal confirmation on the same will come out soon.