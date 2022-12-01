Can Hit 2 use this major advantage this week?

HIT 2 is a movie that everyone is excited for this weekend. The film is the second installment of the HIT franchise and has Meenakshi Chowdary as the lead actress. "Sesh is super confident about the film and says it will be a hit at the box office." The songs, promos, and interviews have caught on quite well for the film.

one of the best reasons to go with HIT 2 is that there are no other major releases this Friday. The Matti Kusti movie will only run if people like it. However, HIT 2 has all decks cleared and will open in a good position in the urban centers of Telugu states. If the talk is good, there will be no looking back for director Sesh and his team. Sailesh Kolanu was the director of HIT 2.