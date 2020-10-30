Captaincy task only for girls in Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Today, Bigg Boss has given 'Aadavallaku Matrame' task to the housemates. Just like the title, only girls can participate in the task.

As per the task, there will be a key on a pedestal. The first guy to take the key will get a chance to enter the yellow box. The captaincy participants will get an opportunity to tell their reasons to the person in the box who can pick one. The girl should cut off the apple with another woman's pictures from the tree and tell the reason why she should not be in the temple. Akhil picked the key first and selected Monal. Monal cut off Harika's apple and said that she has a support system in the house and she can survive the nominations as well. Later, Mehboob got the key and picked Ariyana. Ariyana cut Lasya's apple and said that she has already experienced captaincy before. Later, Amma Rajashekar got the key and picked Ariyana making her the captain of the house.

Ariyana has already participated in the captaincy task last week with Avinash but failed to win the task. Now, Avinash happily gave her the captaincy badge.