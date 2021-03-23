Top
Care of Kancharapalem actor in Chiranjeevi's next

Theatre artist Kishore who played Vinayakudu role in Care Of Kancharapalem movie has greatly impressed the audience with his heart-touching performance in the movie.

The actor got flooded with offers. As per the latest reports, he is all set to play a small role in Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie 'Acharya' under the direction of Koratala Siva. He has recently completed the shooting of his portion. On this note, he has shared an emotional post on social media. He said that Chiranjeevi appreciated him a lot after seeing Care Of Kancharapalem movie.

He said that he used to stick Chiranjeevi's photos on his plank but now sharing the same things with him personally gave him a memorable feeling. He also thanked Koratala Siva for giving him this opportunity.

