Chaitanya Rao’s ‘Sharathulu Varthisthai’ pre-release event held in style

The much-anticipated pre-release event for "Sharathulu Varthisthai," starring Chaitanya Rao and Bhoomi Shetty and directed by Kumaraswamy, unfolded in grandeur, with Hero Priyadarshi as the chief guest in Hyderabad.

Director Kumaraswamy expressed gratitude to those who facilitated the movie's creation, highlighting the support of Shyam Lal, Joint Karimnagar District Additional Collector, and Press Club President Nagunuri Shekhar. He emphasized the film's relatability to common issues, urging the audience to watch it on the 15th of this month.

Lead actor Chaitanya Rao acknowledged the challenges faced during production and thanked supporters like Mamidi Harikrishna, Mathura Sridhar Reddy, and Venu Udugula's brother. He expressed gratitude to Priyadarshi for attending and emphasized the film's appeal to all age groups.

Director Venu Udugula praised Kumaraswamy's genuine personality and highlighted the film's reflection of real-life events. He commended the impressive cinematography and music while appreciating the producers for their initiative.

Priyadarshi, expressing his admiration for Chaitanya, highlighted the film's unique focus on a middle-class warrior's struggle. He encouraged support for films telling such relatable stories.





Heroine Bhoomi Shetty thanked Tollywood celebrities for their support and emphasized the movie's portrayal of real-life experiences suitable for family audiences.



Producer Dr Krishnakanth Chittajallu conveyed pride in the film, praising the hero's portrayal, and wished success to the entire team. Director-Producer Madhura Sridhar Reddy enjoyed the captivating teaser, trailer, and songs, appreciating the film's honesty and wishing the team success.

Cinematographer Shekhar Pochampally praised the appealing visuals, and Music Director Arun Chiluveru attributed the song's success to lyricists and singers, anticipating the film's overall success.

"Sharathulu Varthisthai" promises to offer a relatable and engaging cinematic experience, hitting theaters on the 15th of this month.