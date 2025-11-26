‘Champion’ unveils rustic melody

A Rustic Melody Introducing a World Full of Heart — ‘Gira Gira Gingiraagirey’ From Roshan, Anaswara Rajan, Pradeep Advaitham, Swapna Cinemas, Anandi Art Creations, Concept Films, Zee Studios’ ‘Champion’ Unveiled

Young hero Roshan has undergone a remarkable transformation for his next project, taking on a demanding role in ‘Champion’, a period sports drama helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Pradeep Advaitham. The film is a joint venture between Swapna Cinemas, Anandi Art Creations, and Concept Films, with Zee Studios presenting. Given Swapna Cinemas’ impressive track record of delivering content-driven blockbusters, ‘Champion’ is already generating significant buzz. The film’s first-look posters, teaser, glimpses, and even the promo for its first single have all received an overwhelmingly positive response. Today, the lyrical video for the song ‘Gira Gira Gingiraagirey’ has been released.

Composed by Mickey J Meyer, the song is a melodious treat infused with rustic charm. It is soothing, pure, and instantly captivating. Kasarla Shyam’s evocative lyrics weave together the rhythms of village life, relationships, and everyday wonders, while Ram Miriyala’s earthy, charismatic vocals lend the track irresistible warmth.

‘Gira Gira Gingiraagirey’ also beautifully captures the budding chemistry between Roshan and Anaswara. Roshan brings energy and grace to his performance, while Anaswara enchants with her effortless sparkle. Together, their on-screen pairing feels fresh, genuine, and heartfelt.

With production designer Thota Tharani meticulously recreating the pre-Independence era and cinematographer R. Madhie capturing it through immersive visuals, the song evolves into more than just a musical piece — it becomes a complete sensory experience. The editing is handled by the legendary Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

‘Gira Gira Gingiraagirey’ marks a soulful beginning to ‘Champion’’s musical journey. The film is set to release worldwide on December 25th, promising a heartwarming cinematic celebration this Christmas.