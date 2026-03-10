Bombay HC hears TCA-BCCI case

Mumbai:The matter of Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) vs Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came up for hearing on Monday before the Hon’ble Division Bench of the Bombay High Court. This hearing follows the Hon’ble Court’s order dated 27 January 2026, during which BCCI submitted before the Court that it had no objection to implementing the BCCI Order dated 11 July 2021. However, BCCI requested that a conciliation meeting between Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) be conducted. Accordingly, the Hon’ble Court directed that a joint meeting between TCA and HCA be held to explore the possibility of conciliation and collaboration, as envisaged under the BCCI Order dated 11 July 2021, which has not been implemented by HCA till date.

Pursuant to the directions of the Hon’ble Court:

• Both TCA and HCA have conducted a joint meeting on 18th February 2026 and filed their respective affidavits before the Hon’ble Court outlining their submissions.

• Justice P. Naveen Rao (Retd.) has submitted his report in a sealed cover to the Hon’ble Court regarding the joint meeting held between the parties.

• When the Hon’ble Bench sought to know BCCI’s position and the steps it proposes to take following the meeting and the submissions of both associations, BCCI requested time till 6th April to respond.