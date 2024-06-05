  • Menu
Chandini Chowdary’s 'Yevam' set to release worldwide on June 14

Telugu film ‘Yevam’ releases June 14th! Rising star Chandini Chowdary leads the cast in this empowering story.

The upcoming Telugu film ‘Yevam,’ directed by Prakash, is creating a buzz with its captivating story and a talented cast. The movie boasts Chandini Chowdary, the rising star from YouTube shorts, as the leading lady. Joining her are the versatile actors Vashishta Simha, Bharat Raj, and the vivacious Bigg Boss personality Ashu Reddy. Produced by Navdeep and Pavan Goparaju, ‘Yevam’ has garnered positive attention with every promotional release.

The wait is finally over! The makers have officially announced the worldwide theatrical release of ‘Yevam’ on June 14th. Sujana Addusumilli takes the helm as the editor, while Raju Penmetsa serves as the executive producer.

Chandini Chowdary, who has already impressed audiences in Telugu films like ‘Color Photo,’ ‘Sammathame,’ and ‘Howrah Bridge,’ is poised to captivate viewers once again. Her diverse filmography includes Tamil movies like ‘Sabha Nayagan,’ and recently, she showcased her talent in the role of Dr. Jahnavi in Vishwak Sen's ‘Gaami.’ Now, she's ready to take center stage in ‘Yevam.’


‘Gaami,’ currently streaming on G5, explored intriguing themes. The story follows 36-year-old Shankar on his quest for rare Mali documents. His journey is plagued by strange thoughts and dreams. Meanwhile, Uma, a village Devadasi, encounters a young man trapped and desperate to escape from a laboratory. The film leaves viewers pondering the connection between these characters and the nature of Shankar's predicament. Does he find a solution?

