 Chandini Chowdary’s 'Yevam' set to release worldwide on June 14

The upcoming Telugu film ‘Yevam,’ directed by Prakash, is creating a buzz with its captivating story and a talented cast. The movie boasts Chandini Chowdary, the rising star from YouTube shorts, as the leading lady. Joining her are the versatile actors Vashishta Simha, Bharat Raj, and the vivacious Bigg Boss personality Ashu Reddy. Produced by Navdeep and Pavan Goparaju, ‘Yevam’ has garnered positive attention with every promotional release.

The wait is finally over! The makers have officially announced the worldwide theatrical release of ‘Yevam’ on June 14th. Sujana Addusumilli takes the helm as the editor, while Raju Penmetsa serves as the executive producer.



Chandini Chowdary, who has already impressed audiences in Telugu films like ‘Color Photo,’ ‘Sammathame,’ and ‘Howrah Bridge,’ is poised to captivate viewers once again. Her diverse filmography includes Tamil movies like ‘Sabha Nayagan,’ and recently, she showcased her talent in the role of Dr. Jahnavi in Vishwak Sen's ‘Gaami.’ Now, she's ready to take center stage in ‘Yevam.’





